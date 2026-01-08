COAS Gen Dwivedi meets Sri Lankan army commander, discusses defence ties

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, Sri Lanka, on Thursday to discuss ways to advance bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military relations.

Their talks focused on enhancing strategic ties, expanding joint military training, and examining the current geostrategic landscape in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability. "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS held discussions with Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, Sri Lanka. The interaction focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement including cooperation for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief and reinforcing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional security, stability & enduring defence partnership," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

This meeting came on the heels of the India-Sri Lanka Army-to-Army Staff talks, which took place at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in New Delhi on January 8. The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence & Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, discussed how to enhance interoperability between the two armies, strengthen defence ties, and deepen their broader defence partnership. Both sides agreed to continue their efforts in fostering a strong India-Sri Lanka relationship aimed at regional security. Earlier, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of his official visit to the island nation, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Pawan.