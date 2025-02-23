Army, Assam Rifles recover arms, ammunition in joint operation in Manipur

Eight weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition and war-like stores were seized while two cadres were apprehended during a joint operation of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

"Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts on Saturday. It apprehended two cadres from hill and valley-based groups and recovered eight weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition and war-like stores," an official statement read.

Another intelligence-based operation carried out in the general area of Maojang village, H Munnon, Tengnoupal district on February 21 by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of five IEDs. The IEDs were destroyed in situ after due clearances and precautions.

On February 22, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in the general area of Phunlo Maring in the Imphal East district of Manipur and recovered one Bolt Action Rifle, five 9mm Pistols, one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one Machine Gun (country made), grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

Similarly, intelligence-based operations launched in the general area of Moirang on February 22 by the Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in the apprehension of a cadre, who, on initial questioning, confirmed his allegiance to KCP.

According to the statement, Assam Rifles achieved major success in operations when they apprehended a key operative of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), a non-SoO group. The operation was launched after credible intelligence, including technical inputs, was received.

Assam Rifles team on receipt of intelligence, mobilised their teams, tracked the individual, surrounded him and took him into custody. On initial questioning, his involvement in illegal activities was confirmed. The apprehended persons and the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

"The apprehensions and recoveries in operations being conducted in the hill and valley areas highlight the efforts of security forces to return peace and normalcy to Manipur as soon as possible," the statement added.