Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visits HQ; reviews logistics, preparedness

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Headquarters Madhya Bharat Area in Jabalpur and reviewed the operational logistics and administrative preparedness on Sunday.

The Army chief appreciated the contribution made by Veterans and VeerNaris during deliberations and directed that continued emphasis be maintained towards their welfare.

The Army Chief also visited the Military College of Material Management and Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre in Jabalpur and was briefed on the innovative adaptations of technology in training, infrastructure development and administrative activities.

Earlier on Saturday, in his maiden visit to the Northeast after taking over as Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.



In his two-day visit to all Corps formations under the Eastern Army Command, including the Dimapur headquartered 3 Corps, Gen Dwivedi was briefed about the present situation in Manipur, which has seen large-scale ethnic violence in the last year, Army officials told ANI.

The Chief, who started his tour on Thursday, also visited the Tezpur-based Gajraj 4 Corps, where he was briefed on the present situation on the Line of Actual Control with China and the operational preparedness there.

He also reviewed the ongoing infrastructure development projects in Sikkim during visit to the Sukna-based 33 Corps headquarters.

The 3 Corps looks after the Rest of the Arunachal Pradesh area, while the 4 Corps is the formation in charge of looking after the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.