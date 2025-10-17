Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army sets up new NGV logistics hub in Leh to boost high-altitude readiness

Army sets up new NGV logistics hub in Leh to boost high-altitude readiness

This strategic initiative aims to overcome the unique logistics and maintenance challenges of operating modern NGVs in high-altitude areas that can remain inaccessible for up to six months

military budget, defence budget, army budget, army weapons
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A new generation vehicle logistics hub for the armed forces has come up in Leh, with satellite hubs planned in important border areas, including Kargil, Tangtse, and Nyoma, along the India-Pakistan and the India-China borders in Ladakh.

General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, inaugurated the dedicated NGV logistics hub on Thursday, with a defence spokesperson terming the facility a major leap towards enhancing high-altitude operational readiness.

This strategic initiative aims to overcome the unique logistics and maintenance challenges of operating modern NGVs in high-altitude areas that can remain inaccessible for up to six months during winters due to extreme terrain and weather conditions, he said.

The new facility comprises a centralised and integrated logistics and equipment sustenance system, thereby improving turnaround time, spare availability, and long-term operational sustainability, the spokesperson added.

"To anchor this effort, a 'mother hub' has been established at Leh. The hub has been strategically located at the intersection of multiple operational axes and strong air connectivity," he said.

The spokesperson added that it would serve as the primary centre for major repairs, diagnostics, and large-scale warehousing of critical spares.

Representatives of six companies working with the Army as key defence industry partners -- Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, Polaris, Bharat Forge Ltd, JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd, and JCBL Group -- will be deployed on site, enabling immediate technical support, faster issue resolution, and streamlined warranty repairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: India, Canada look to reset frosty economic relations

India casts doubt after Donald Trump claims its Russia oil buy to end

Rajnath to inaugurate HAL's third Tejas line; annual output to rise to 24

Not aware of any discussion between PM Modi, Trump on Oct 15: MEA

Our cooperation in line with India's national interest, says Russian envoy

Topics :Indian ArmyLadakhLehdefence firms

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story