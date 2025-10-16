Rajnath to inaugurate HAL's third Tejas line; annual output to rise to 24

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL’s) effort to raise the annual production capacity of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A (Mk1A) from 16 to 24 jets will receive a fillip on Friday, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the third production line for the indigenous fighter at the company’s Nashik facility and witnesses the maiden flight of the first jet to roll out from it.

The first Tejas Mk1A produced at the third line is fully assembled and has completed all pre-flight tests, HAL officials said, adding that two more aircraft are already under production at the Nashik facility. “The second jet could be ready for its first flight by the end of December, and the third a month later,” they said. Set up within two years with an internal investment of approximately ₹500 crore, the Nashik line has an installed production capacity of eight aircraft per annum.

Together with the two existing lines in Bengaluru, the new facility will provide a combined annual production capacity of 24 aircraft. Over the decades, HAL’s Aircraft Manufacturing Division in Nashik has produced hundreds of Soviet and Russian-origin fighters, from the MiG-21 to the Sukhoi Su-30MKI. “After decades of licence production of foreign-designed platforms, the facility will now also manufacture indigenous ones,” said the officials. HAL missed the original February 2024 deadline to start deliveries of the Tejas Mk1A, primarily due to delays in the arrival of F404-IN20 engines from the American engine maker GE Aerospace. GE handed over the fourth F404 engine on September 30, and HAL expects that with the supply situation stabilising, deliveries of the first Tejas Mk1A jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) can be expedited, subject to the successful completion of the ongoing weapons-firing trials. HAL has assured that 12 Mk1A aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2025–26.

On Friday, Singh will also inaugurate the second production line for the HTT-40, the indigenous basic trainer aircraft designed and developed by HAL, at the Nashik facility. One HTT-40 trainer has already been built at the Nashik facility and is flight-ready. “The total planned output for the current financial year is ten aircraft,” said HAL officials. The HTT-40 will be employed for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and close-formation exercises, with secondary roles including navigation and night-flying training. HAL is also collaborating with private sector partners to ramp up Mk1A annual production from the current ceiling of 24 to 30 by the end of 2027.

In February, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh noted that the IAF needs to induct 35–40 fighters each year. HAL’s promised rate of 24 was insufficient, he said, and private participation could help deliver the additional 12–18 jets needed. The IAF finds itself at a critical juncture amid delayed inductions. The retirement of the last two MiG-21 Bison squadrons in September has reduced its combat strength to 29 active fighter squadrons — the lowest in six decades — against the sanctioned strength of 42. Deliveries of the first tranche of 83 Tejas Mk1A jets — contracted for ₹36,400 crore in February 2021 — were originally scheduled to be completed by February 2028.