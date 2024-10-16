As Trudeau seeks support from UK, pro-Khalistan groups see an opening

Amid the rapidly escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned to one of his Five Eyes allies, the United Kingdom, for support. This move has brought international attention to the ongoing dispute, particularly from pro-Khalistan groups, who sense an opportunity to advance their political agendas.



As Trudeau reached out to his allies, pro-Khalistan Sikhs, especially in the UK, became more vocal, amplifying their demands for "accountability and justice concerning the Indian government’s actions".

Diplomatic crisis and Trudeau’s outreach to the UK

Trudeau called UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on October 14 to discuss the diplomatic rift between India and Canada. He expressed concerns over what he described as a "targeted campaign" against his citizens, allegedly orchestrated by Indian government-linked agents. Trudeau also underscored the importance of ensuring citizens' safety and respecting the rule of law during his conversation with the UK PM. However, the response from 10 Downing Street was notably measured, referring only to allegations under investigation and a shared commitment to the rule of law.

The strained relations between Canada and India stem from Trudeau's earlier accusations regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan leader, in 2023. The incident has since spiralled into a diplomatic conflict, with both nations expelling diplomats in a tit-for-tat manner. India has repeatedly denied the charges, dismissing them as "ludicrous" and criticising the Trudeau administration for failing to present concrete evidence.

Pro-Khalistan groups see an opening



While the diplomatic fallout continues, pro-Khalistan Sikh groups, especially in the UK, have seen this as a moment to raise their lostanding "grievances" with the Indian government. Dabinderjit Singh, political engagement lead for the Sikh Federation UK, a pro-Khalistan group, described the accusations against India as a "wake-up call" for the UK and other Five Eyes nations. He urged them to follow Canada’s lead in standing firm against India’s alleged actions and supporting the Sikh community’s demand for justice.

The timing of this diplomatic row could not be more opportune for the pro-Khalistan movement. As the crisis erupted, the newly formed Sikh Federation International held a meeting in the UK Parliament. During this session, Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill chaired discussions with British MPs and peers on the "repression of Sikhs" by India. The meeting included Canadian Sikh activists involved in a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections, who shared accounts of threats faced by pro-Khalistan activists in Canada, further fuelling calls for an international response.

India-Canada row: The gloves are off

Michal Polak, barrister for the family of Avtar Singh Khanda, a leading Khalistan activist who died under suspicious circumstances, also attended the meeting. Khanda’s family alleges he was poisoned by Indian agents, and Polak is advocating for a public inquiry into his death, reflecting broader pro-Khalistan demands for international accountability.

As Trudeau continues to seek international support, pro-Khalistan groups are capitalising on the heightened scrutiny of India’s actions. US-based Sikhs for Justice, another pro-Khalistan organisation, announced a $500,000 budget to "track" former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, in connection with Nijjar's assassination. The group is pursuing legal action to hold Verma accountable, intensifying pressure on the Indian government.

India has responded with strong denials, recalling its diplomats from Canada and accusing the Canadian government of fabricating charges for political gain. India’s Ministry of External Affairs labelled the allegations "preposterous" and accused Trudeau of harbouring hostility toward India. The relationship between the two countries, once cordial, now seems on the brink of breakdown, with both sides hinting at further retaliatory measures.

According to a report in The Times of India, Trudeau’s decision to go public with the accusations came after a failed meeting between Canadian and Indian officials in Singapore, where Canada "presented evidence of India’s alleged involvement" in criminal activities on Canadian soil. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trudeau had a "brief exchange" on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos.

Earlier this week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) accused Indian-linked criminal gangs of extortion, threats, and homicides in Canada, particularly targeting pro-Khalistan figures. RCMP officials claim that several individuals have been arrested in connection with these investigations, but India has refused to cooperate with Canadian authorities.

For pro-Khalistan Sikhs, the crisis represents a rare opportunity to gain international recognition and leverage their demands. For Trudeau, however, it is a diplomatic tightrope as he navigates a deteriorating relationship with India while seeking support from Western allies.