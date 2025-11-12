Assam's new military station to boost security, intelligence: Experts

Amid apprehensions of increased cross-border crimes, activities by fundamentalist groups and alleged attempts by the Bangladesh caretaker government to create pressure on the chicken's neck' corridor that connects the North East with the rest of India, the upcoming army base in Assam has assumed special significance, experts said.

Such a facility will boost border security and help the authorities concerned enhance intelligence, they said.

Barely 40 km from the international border with Bangladesh, the Lachit Borphukan Military Station is being set up by the Indian Army at Bamunigaon in Assam's Dhubri district the first one in the western sector of the state.

Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, laid the foundation stone for the facility last week during a visit to forward areas. The decision to set up the camp is a welcome one due to the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, Brigadier (retd) Ranjit Kumar Borthakur told PTI. The closest military camps were previously in Cooch Behar in West Bengal and Tamulpur in Assam. "The one in Dhubri will help the Army in strengthening its intelligence network, be it human or signal intelligence, he said. Defence spokesperson Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat underscored the importance of the camp and said that it will enhance operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region.

It will help monitor activities in the area and also lend an additional sense of security to the locals," he said. The new military station under the Tezpur-based 4 Corps will be able to house 1,200-1,500 personnel, and pre-fabricated huts are being installed for early completion of the facility, another Army official said. The land was handed over by the Assam government within one or two months, and work is on to operationalise the facility at the earliest. A para-commando unit will also be stationed there, he added. The Lachit Borphukan Military Station stands as a testament to the synergy between the armed forces and the state administration, reflecting the shared vision of national security and regional development, Lt Col. Rawat emphasised.

Stressing its significance from a security aspect, Brig. (retd) Borthakur said, Since the caretaker government has come into power in Bangladesh, their attitude has tremendously hardened against India. And there is the nexus with Pakistan. The frequent high-level visits of politicians as well as defence ministry personnel from Pakistan are of great concern. He also mentioned statements by Bangladesh caretaker government's chief Muhammad Yunus regarding India, especially his comments on the Siliguri corridor or chicken's neck', and allowing China to activate Lalmonirhat airfield in the neighbouring country, which is close to this 22-km corridor that serves as the link between the North East and the rest of India.

The Siliguri corridor is always important to us, and we are fully prepared for any situation. However, we can be more active in this regard, the retired brigadier added. He said that while border management is being done adequately by BSF and other agencies, the Army has to develop intelligence abilities, including signal and human intelligence, and the new Dhubri camp will be helpful. Smuggling, illegal migration, cattle smuggling and increased threat of fundamentalists' activities are longstanding concerns from Bangladesh for India, Borthakur added. The new camp is a good step in ensuring more preparedness by the security forces, he emphasised.