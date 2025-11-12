Putin to visit India on Dec 5 as ties deepen, says Russia-India forum host

By Greg Sullivan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a visit to India in December as the two countries continue to strengthen ties despite the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

Putin is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Dec. 5, and will participate in the plenary session of the Russia-India Forum taking place that week, according to Roscongress, which is organizing the conference. The Kremlin earlier said the Russian leader would make the trip in December.

Putin spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone in October, and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen further the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between their countries, according to a statement from the South Asian nation’s government at the time.