EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Anand, discusses rebuilding ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Niagara and said he looked forward to further rebuilding our bilateral partnership.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he congratulated Anand on hosting the G7 foreign ministers' meeting and appreciated the progress in implementation of the New Roadmap 2025.

Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership, he added.

Anand, in a post on X, said the two leaders discussed cooperation on trade, energy, security, and people-to-people ties.

"The external affairs minister's participation in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.