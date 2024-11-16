Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

At least 7 dead, 10 injured in attack on security check post in Balochistan

Following the attack, details of which are awaited, there are widespread complaints from different parts of Balochistan about disrupted internet services

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
Outlawed separatist groups have stepped up attacks in Balochistan in recent days. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
At least seven people, including security personnel, are feared dead and 10 others injured in a deadly attack on a security check post in the restive Balochistan province on Saturday.

Following the attack, details of which are awaited, there are widespread complaints from different parts of Balochistan about disrupted internet services.

Geo News channel reported seven people were killed in the attack and 10 others injured in Kalat district of Balochistan.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack. However, neither the provincial government nor any senior law enforcement official have come out with any statement.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in certain areas of Balochistan, citing public safety concerns amidst a recent surge in terrorist attacks.

The PTA statement explained that the decision followed directives from relevant authorities and was implemented to ensure public safety given the security situation in these areas.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack offering tributes to the deceased.

Outlawed separatist groups have stepped up attacks in Balochistan in recent days. Last week a suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and injured scores at the Quetta Railway station in the province.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

