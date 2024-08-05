Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Protests that ousted her explained

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday after violent protests rocked the country over the weekend, BBC News reported.

According to the news agency, thousands of protesters on Monday also stormed Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital Dhaka. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Citing Bangladesh media reports, ANI reported that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangabhaban for a "safer place" at around 2:30 pm on Monday on a military helicopter. According to the report, she was accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. Subsequently, BBC Bangla reported that Hasina's helicopter was heading to the Indian city of Agartala.

What happened right before Sheikh Hasina resigned?

The development comes after reports emerged that Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman was expected to address the nation on Monday after consulting all political parties. The Army also issued a statement, calling on people to remain patient until the Army chief addresses them.





ALSO READ: LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees country as protesters storm residence Sheikh Hasina's resignation comes after a fresh outbreak of violence in Bangladesh on Monday claimed at least six more lives as thousands of protesters started gathering for a 'Long March to Dhaka', a day after over 100 people died in clashes between demonstrators demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party's supporters.

More From This Section

In the morning, the Bangladesh government reportedly ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors called on the general public to join their march to Dhaka. However, quoting sources, Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo said that a government agency issued a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 pm on Monday. According to agency reports, there were no instructions for restoring mobile internet though.

News agency PTI reported that as protesters started gathering in the capital, police and military personnel were seen on the roads. The Daily Star newspaper said that at least six people were reportedly killed on Monday during clashes between protesters and police in the Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas.

Why has Bangladesh been rocked by violent protests?

Clashes broke out on Sunday morning when protesters, under the banner of Students Against Discrimination, attending a non-cooperation programme with the single-point demand of Hasina's resignation faced opposition from supporters of the ruling Awami League, along with Chhatra League and Jubo League activists.

Prothom Alo reported that at least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in Sunday's clashes. Responding to the violence, authorities cut off mobile internet and enforced a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.





ALSO READ: Bangladesh PM flees amid crisis; army chief addresses nation. Top updates Sunday's events came days after more than 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to a quota system that reserves 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans of Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Since then, over 11,000 people have been arrested.

According to agency reports, Bangladeshi officials have claimed that Sunday's protests were joined by activists of the right-wing Islami Shashontantra Andolon, which erected barricades within the capital city and on several major highways.

The Bangladesh government had earlier claimed that the peaceful campaign had been hijacked by fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami and their student front Islami Chhatra Shibir, which is backed by ex-premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Houses belonging to public representatives, Awami League offices, police stations, and other government installations were also attacked, vandalised and torched across 39 districts on Sunday.

The situation had prompted Bangladeshi authorities to order a curfew in major cities and small towns across the country for an indefinite period from 6 pm Sunday, along with mobilising troops, paramilitary border guards, and the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion.



(With agency input)