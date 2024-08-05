Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh amid crisis; army takes over: Top updates

What is happening in Bangladesh?



VIDEO | Visuals of Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh in a helicopter shortly after resigning as PM, amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday.

1) Earlier, a senior advisor to Hasina had said that her resignation was a "possibility" when asked if she would quit. Unconfirmed reports said that Hasina has been flown to India and may be taken to Tripura's Agartala.

2) The country is engulfed in a civil war-like situation, with thousands demanding Hasina's resignation a day after deadly clashes rocked the country, killing nearly 100 people. Videos emerged from the crisis-hit nation, widespread public unrest and chaos on streets.

3) At least six people were killed in fresh violence today as clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in the Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas, according to local media reports from The Daily Star newspaper.

VIDEO | Armed soldiers patrol deserted streets of Dhaka as a strict curfew remains in place following a day of violent clashes between security forces and protesters that claimed hundreds of lives across the country. #BangladeshViolence

4) Student activists are among the thousands of protesters who called for a "Long March to Dhaka" demanding Hasina’s resignation. A nationwide call to join the march prompted the Hasina government to order a complete internet shutdown in the country.

5) Leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported that while broadband internet was ordered to be restored around 1:15 a.m., there were no instructions about the mobile internet connection.



6) On Sunday, houses of public representatives and offices of the ruling Awami League were vandalized and set on fire across 39 districts.

7) Armed security personnel were spotted patrolling the streets of the capital on Monday. As some protestors, mainly students, gathered, police used tear gas shells to disperse them.





8) The latest tensions stem from the quota protests initiated by students in July. The protests have resulted in over 300 deaths so far. The protests turned violent on July 16 after a clash broke out between the protesting students protesters and security officials and pro-government activists.

9) The protests came to a halt after the country's top court scrapped most quotas on July 21. However, they resumed last week as the public sought Hasina's apology for the violence.

He confirmed Hasina's resignation and added that an interim government will be formed in Bangladesh and invited students for positive talks.