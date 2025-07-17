Demolished building not Satyajit Ray's ancestral home, claims Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government on Thursday denied reports that the ancestral home of iconic filmmaker and author Satyajit Ray is being demolished in the city of Mymensingh. Responding to rising media scrutiny and diplomatic concern from India, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a detailed statement stating that the disputed building has no familial or historical connection to the Ray family.

The controversy rose when demolition began on a decaying structure behind Shashi Lodge, a well-known landmark in Mymensingh, sparking reports that it was once the residence of Ray’s grandfather, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury. Indian officials, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , expressed concern and called for the site’s preservation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the house as part of “the shared culture of India and Bangladesh” and offered support for its restoration and conversion into a museum.

However, the Bangladesh government has now categorically denied the claim, stating that the house has “no relation with the ancestors of the esteemed laureate Satyajit Ray”. House was Zamindar’s staff quarters: Bangladesh The official statement released today by Bangladesh's foreign ministry stated, “The house in question never had any relation with the ancestors of Satyajit Ray. It was built by a local Zamindar, Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, for his employees — not by Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury.” The ministry added that the land is government-owned Khas land, officially leased to the Bangladesh Shishu Academy, which used the structure as its district office until 2014. It further clarified that the building had long been unsafe, abandoned, and had become a hotspot for illegal activity.

“The building that is now being demolished was dilapidated, risky and unusable. Since 2014, the Academy had shifted to a rented property elsewhere,” the ministry said, adding that demolition was approved following due procedure, including a public auction notice published on March 7, 2025. 'No link between demolished home and Satyajit Ray' In a public meeting convened yesterday by the deputy commissioner of Mymensingh, local intellectuals and historians unanimously supported the government’s position, the ministry claimed. Among those present were writer Kangal Shahin, Professor Bimal Kanti Dey, poet Farid Ahmed Dulal, and archaeology researcher Swapan Dhar — all of whom affirmed that the building had no link to the Ray family.

“There is no known historical connection between the Ray family and the house currently leased to the Shishu Academy,” the ministry emphasised, adding that the building is not listed as an archaeological monument. While the Ray family once owned a house on Harikishore Ray Road, named after Satyajit Ray’s great-grandfather, that structure was sold long ago and replaced by a multi-storey building erected by a new owner. “The Ray family had a house on Harikishore Ray Road, which they had sold long ago and thus no longer exists,” the statement clarified. Satyajit Ray home demolition controversy The demolition work began earlier in July after a committee led by Deputy Commissioner Mofidul Alam, and including the Public Works Department, approved the decision based on structural risks. The Children's Affairs Officer, Md Mehedi Zaman, claimed that the building had remained abandoned for more than a decade and posed a threat to children in the area.

Bangladeshi officials said that a new semi-permanent building would be constructed on the site to house the Mymensingh Shishu Academy, which has operated out of rented premises for years. Following the news of the demolition, India released a statement expressing concern, saying, “This house, built by Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, is not only part of Satyajit Ray’s legacy but also a symbol of the Bangla cultural renaissance.” Shishu Academy building to be built Bangladeshi officials confirmed that a new, safer facility for the Shishu Academy is planned on the same site to better serve the educational needs of local children.