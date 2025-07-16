Indian Army tests Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, scores 2 direct hits

In a significant development, the Indian Army on Wednesday carried out successful trials of the indigenously developed Akash Prime air defence system at an altitude of over 15,000 feet in the Ladakh sector.

The trial was carried out by the Army Air Defence along with senior officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which has developed the system.

During the trials, the surface-to-air missiles registered two direct hits against very fast-moving target aircraft in the very high altitude area in a rarified atmosphere.

The Akash Prime system would form the third and fourth regiments of the Akash air defence systems in the Indian Army.