Bangladesh situation matter of concern for Northeast: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for the northeastern states, apprehending that the neighbouring country may again become a hub of insurgents and people from there may enter the region illegally. Sarma said he was hopeful that the Centre would continue with dialogue with the new dispensation in Bangladesh and that concerns of the northeastern states would be at the forefront. "We are concerned about the recent developments in Bangladesh and if the trouble continues, we fear that it will affect the region from two angles," the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Dergaon.

The border between the two countries has to be protected as "people from the neighbouring country may try to enter the region through the India-Bangladesh boundary", he said.

'During Sheikh Hasina's regime, insurgents from the northeast region were forced to leave Bangladesh. It will be a matter of concern for us that the neighbouring country may again become a hub of insurgents," the chief minister said.



There is no doubt that with the cooperation of the previous Bangladesh government, 'we have been successful in curbing extremist activities in North East India. I have full confidence that the new government in the neighbouring country will also maintain this cooperation', he said.

The death toll in the anti-government protests in Bangladesh on Tuesday climbed to 440, according to local media, even as efforts were on by the army to bring the situation under control in the violence-hit nation.

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus was on Tuesday appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

"We are sure that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the concerns of the North East will be addressed and Bangladesh will not become a safe haven of insurgents again', he added.

The chief minister, earlier in the day, posted on 'X', 'In these uncertain times, as we guard our borders with Bangladesh, my mind often turns to the Assam of the future-2041'.

'I pray for strength and patience to sail through the present, with hope that our efforts today will lay the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. May we find the courage to protect our religion and culture', Sarma said.