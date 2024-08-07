Putin, US on same page: Iran's Israel attack may not be as severe as feared

White House officials believe that the United States' (US') diplomatic efforts to temper Iran's retaliation after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination, which Tehran blames on Israel, could be working, The Washington Post has reported.





Why Iran may rethink its plans to attack Israel

According to the Washington Post report, Tehran may rethink its plans for attacking Israel after the US hurriedly deployed its military forces to the region and warned Iran of serious consequences for President Masoud Pezeshkian's new government.

Speaking to the US publication, a senior official from US President Joe Biden's administration said that Tehran understands clearly that the US is "unwavering in its defence" of its interests, partners and people. "We have moved a significant amount of military assets to the region to underscore that principle," added the official.





Putin also cautions Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also asked Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for a restrained response against Israel and advised against attacking Israeli civilians, Reuters has reported, citing two senior Iranian sources.

According to the sources cited by the news agency, Putin's message was delivered to Iran on Monday by Sergei Shoigu, a senior ally of the Russian President, during meetings with top Iranian officials.





The Iranian sources also told Reuters that in a bid to prevent a wider West Asia (Middle East) war, Shoigu's visit was only one of the several avenues that Moscow had employed to relay the need for restraint to Tehran, while condemning Haniyeh's killing as "a very dangerous assassination" at the same time.

However, there was no immediate comment from Iran's foreign ministry on the matter. On Monday, Tehran had said that while it did not seek to raise regional tensions, it still needed to punish Israel to prevent more instability.

Threat of West Asia war still looming

Despite reports that Iran could temper, or even rethink, its attack on Israel, tensions have been high in the region after last week's back-to-back assassinations of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut and Haniyeh in Tehran. Iran had immediately blamed Israel for Haniyeh's death and vowed retaliation.





In fact, despite efforts by Western and regional countries to persuade Iran to opt for a measured retaliation, or not at all, Iranian sources had reportedly confirmed that Tehran had told foreign officials that it would respond "severely" to Haniyeh's killing.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel had reported that Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Monday that Israel must be prepared for any eventuality, including a swift transition to offensive actions.

According to sources familiar with Israeli assessments, the country's response to an attack by Iran or Hezbollah would likely depend on the damage caused, instead of the attack's scale.

Shortly after the war in Gaza began when Hamas led a cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, and Israel responded with a military offensive to destroy Hamas, Hezbollah also began attacking along Israel's border with Lebanon.





Over the weekend, however, an editorial in Iran's Kayhan pro-regime newspaper warned that compared to the April attack, Tehran's attack this time would target areas deep inside Israel, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, the homes of Israeli officials, and strategic centres.