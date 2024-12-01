Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bangladeshi officials turn back Iskcon members from crossing into India

The 54 members, including devotees from various districts, arrived at the check post on Saturday night and Sunday morning

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Dozens of Iskcon members who possessed valid travel documents were turned back on Sunday by Bangladesh's immigration police from Benapole border crossing when they tried to cross into India, a media report said.

"We consulted the special branch of police and received instructions from the higher authorities not to permit them (to cross the border)," Imtiaz Ahsanul Quader Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Benapole Immigration Police, was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

The Iskcon members reportedly had valid passports and visas but "lacked specific government permission" required for their travel, Bhuiyan said.

"They cannot proceed without such approval," he said.

The 54 members, including devotees from various districts, arrived at the check post on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

However, even after waiting for hours for permission, they were informed their travel was not authorised.

"We came to participate in a religious ceremony taking place in India but immigration officials stopped us, citing the absence of government permission," said Saurabh Tapandar Cheli, one of the Iskcon members.

The latest development comes as the organisation is under scanner in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case.

A lawyer was killed when violence erupted in the southeastern port city of Chattogram after Das was denied bail, attracting widespread condemnation and demands to ban Iskcon in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's authorities have ordered the freezing of bank accounts of 17 Iskcon associates, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, for 30 days.

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

