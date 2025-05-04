Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will give a befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

Will give a befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh assured the public that India under PM Modi's leadership will act strongly against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 28 Indians

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Speaking at the 'Sanatan Sanskrit Jagran Mahotsav' event in Delhi, Rajnath said,
Mohammad Anab Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the public on Sunday that India will give a befitting reply to those involved in regards to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 28 Indians were killed by terrorists last month.
 
Speaking at the Sanatan Sanskrit Jagran Mahotsav event in Delhi on Sunday, Rajnath said, ‘I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, what you (people) desire will certainly happen.’
 
He added, ‘You know our PM (Narendra Modi) very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination.’
 
Speaking on the country’s military power, Rajnath said, ‘India’s power lies not only in its armed forces but also in its culture and spirituality.’
 
He added, ‘As Defence Minister, it is my responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on India.’
 
The Lucknow MP also said that India will become truly a Viksit Bharat only if it is economically strong as well as culturally and spiritually.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajnath to host Japanese Defence Minister Nakatani for talks on Monday

CM Sai praises Kashmiri guide for saving Chhattisgarh tourists in Pahalgam

Drones can provide secure coverage compared to satellites: COAI DG

China Prez Xi to visit Russia from May 7-10, attend V-day celebrations

India looking for partners, not 'preachers': Jaishankar's message to Europe

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministryPahalgam attack

First Published: May 04 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story