Will give a befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the public on Sunday that India will give a befitting reply to those involved in regards to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 28 Indians were killed by terrorists last month.

Speaking at the Sanatan Sanskrit Jagran Mahotsav event in Delhi on Sunday, Rajnath said, ‘I want to assure you that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, what you (people) desire will certainly happen.’

He added, ‘You know our PM (Narendra Modi) very well, you are familiar with his working style, determination.’

Speaking on the country’s military power, Rajnath said, ‘India’s power lies not only in its armed forces but also in its culture and spirituality.’

He added, ‘As Defence Minister, it is my responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on India.’

The Lucknow MP also said that India will become truly a Viksit Bharat only if it is economically strong as well as culturally and spiritually.

(With inputs from PTI)