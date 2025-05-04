India looking for partners, not 'preachers': Jaishankar's message to Europe

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India is seeking partners and not "preachers", urging Europe to engage with New Delhi based on "mutual interests and sensitivity".

Speaking at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, Jaishankar said, "When we look out at the world, we look for partners; we do not look for preachers, particularly preachers who do not practice at home and preach abroad."

"I think some of Europe is still struggling with that problem. Some of it has changed," he said, adding that Europe has "entered a certain zone of reality check".

Also Read: India, EU make solid headway towards balanced, mutually free trade deal "Now whether they are able to step up to it or not, it is something we will have to see," he said. "But from our point of view, if we are to develop a partnership, there has to be some understanding, there has to be some sensitivity, there has to be a mutuality of interest and there has to be a realisation of how the world works."

Jaishankar noted that these are work in progress to differing degrees with different parts of Europe. "Some have moved further, some a little bit less," he said.

India's stand on Russia

The external affairs minister also underscored India's pragmatic stance on international relations, including New Delhi's Russia policy in terms of energy cooperation.

Also Read: India-EU trade pact to address tariff and non-tariff barriers equally According to Jaishankar, there is an "important fit" and "complementarity" between India and Russia as a resource provider and consumer.

He also criticised earlier attempts by the West to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict without involving Moscow, saying it "challenged the basics of realism".