BSF kills 7 terrorists in Jammu, destroys Pak Rangers post: Reports

The incident took place in the Samba sector on the intervening night of May 8-9 after a "big group" of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border
This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The Border Security Force on Friday said it has foiled an infiltration bid from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, killing at least seven terrorists and destroying a Rangers post.
 
The terrorists were engaged around 11 pm on Thursday in Samba district after a "big group" of terrorists was detected by the "surveillance grid".  ALSO READ: As tension with Pakistan rise, here's all you need to know about blackouts
 
This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said.
 
He said the troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing "at least" seven terrorists and caused "extensive" damage to the Dhandhar post.
 
Officials said there could be more terrorists, who could have been neutralised.  ALSO READ: Woman killed, two injured in Pakistani shelling near LoC in Uri sector
 
The BSF also shared a thermal imager clip of the firing and "destruction" of a bunker of the said post where a heavy machine gun of the Rangers was mounted.
 
The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.
Topics :border security forceJammuJammu and KashmirIndia Pakistan relationsLoC infiltration

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

