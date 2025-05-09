Delhi airport operations normal; some flights may be impacted: DIAL

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) operator, on Friday, shared a passenger advisory regarding the flight operations as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan

Taking to X, DIAL mentioned, “Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, some flight schedules may be impacted due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures.”

The airport operator further advised the passengers to follow all hand and check-in baggage regulations, cooperate with security and airline staff for smooth facilitation, and check with their respective airlines or visit the Delhi Airport website for the latest flight updates. It also advised the passengers to rely only on official sources for information and avoid relying on or circulating unverified content.

Flights impacted

Airlines have also advised passengers to reach the airport three hours before the departure of the domestic flights as security checks have been ramped up.

ALSO READ: Day after Op Sindoor, Pak again resorts to unprovoked firing across LoC On Thursday, as many as 90 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled, and at least 27 airports across the country shut their operations, after the Indian armed forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Hours after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes under Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani Army resorted to heavy artillery firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

On Wednesday, hours after the coordinated missile strikes were carried out, over 300 flights were cancelled and 25 airports, including Srinagar were shut temporarily amid airspace restrictions. IndiGo announced the cancellation of more than 165 flights from various domestic airports, including Amritsar and Srinagar, till early morning of May 10 due to airspace restrictions.