CAG signs pact with Uzbekistan's Chamber of Accounts to foster cooperation

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India signed a pact with Uzbekistan's Chamber of Accounts in Tashkent to foster international cooperation. The agreement, inked by the two supreme audit institutions, aims to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two nations, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes a collaboration platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals to develop the capacity for conducting audits. Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India, expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating, "Our MoU is important as collaborative efforts and knowledge sharing among SAIs promote the dissemination of best practices and innovative solutions, creating a global network of expertise".

Additionally, investing in capacity building ensures that Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to audit complex government programmes effectively, thereby contributing to the development of more resilient and sustainable governance frameworks, he added.

"This memorandum of understanding will encapsulate the urgency for our institutions to embrace a new phase of collaborative engagement. We have much to learn from each other's best practices," Murmu said while highlighting the broader implications of the MoU.

Adiz Muzaffarovich Boboyev, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasised the importance of the agreement in developing and strengthening the professional capacity and audit methodologies of their institution, the CAG said.

Boboyev expressed his optimism for strengthening institutional auditing at the Chamber of Accounts under the broader umbrella of the MoU which would pave the way for greater accountability and improved governance.

The signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the SAIs of India and Uzbekistan, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence in auditing practices.

During his visit to Tashkent, the CAG of India also paid his respects to former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Monument.

Murmu also visited the Lal Bahadur Shastri Center for Indian Culture in Tashkent.