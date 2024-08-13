US Consulate Kolkata offers fastest visa issuance for your ticket to the US

For Indians dreaming of the ‘Land of Opportunity’, the quickest path leads through the City of Joy.

Yes, the US Consulate in Kolkata is currently the fastest across India in issuing visas for holidays or business jaunts. The visa is issued in a span of 24 days on average – if you consider that fast!

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Over the past few years, wait times for US visas have soared despite significant efforts to bring it back to normal. Significantly, wait times for B1/B2 visas differ among US consulates in India. In Calcutta, applicants enjoy the shortest wait of just 24 calendar days, according to a report by The Times of India.



In stark contrast, the wait in Hyderabad stretches to 407 calendar days, while in Delhi, it's 386 days. Meanwhile, the consulate in Bombay requires a 422-day wait, and in Chennai, hopefuls face the longest wait of all, at 477 calendar days.



Consulate Waiting Time Calcutta 24 calendar days Delhi 386 calendar days Hyderabad 407 calendar days Mumbai 422 calendar days Chennai 477 calendar days

More From This Section



What are B1 and B2 visas?

The B1 visa allows individuals to travel to the United States for business purposes, while the B2 visa caters to tourists, visitors of friends and family, and those seeking medical treatment or attending social events without remuneration. These visas are typically issued together as a B1/ B2 visa, permitting the holder to partake in both business and leisure activities during their stay in the US.

Improvements in visa services

Despite the ongoing issue of prolonged wait times, US consulates processed 1.4 million visas for Indians in 2023, marking an all-time high. They also achieved a 75 per cent reduction in visitor visa appointment wait times.

The estimated wait time for a non-immigrant visa interview appointment at a US embassy or consulate depends on workload and staffing, and it can fluctuate from week to week.