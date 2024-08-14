Doda encounter: Indian Army captain killed in clash; operation underway

A captain from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army lost his life in a clash in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials reported that the captain was leading the operation at Shivgarh Dhar in Assar, Doda.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Army's Northern Command said, "Search for the terrorists continues amidst heavy firefight. One officer has been injured while leading the search party. War-like stores have been recovered as operations continue."

According to officials, a joint operation by the Indian Army and the police was initiated in the Akar forest near Patnitop on Tuesday night, based on specific intelligence reports. Further operations are currently underway.

The clash began at around 7:30 am in a densely wooded region during a cordon and search operation (CASO) conducted by a joint team aiming to locate a group of foreign terrorists hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar area. The terrorists, who had taken refuge in a riverine area in Assar, had moved into Doda from a forest near Patnitop in the nearby Udhampur district following a brief exchange of gunfire with security forces.

The initial encounter occurred around 6 pm on Tuesday in Udhampur, but it was temporarily halted, and a cordon was set up overnight, as stated by officials.

The search operation resumed on Wednesday, with security forces recovering four blood-stained rucksacks and M-4 carbines from the scene of the encounter.



Since June 12, Doda district's higher regions have experienced more than six militant attacks in various locations, leading to the deaths of four soldiers, including a captain. Additionally, security forces and police have eliminated three foreign militants in joint operations within the district.

Security forces and police have launched an extensive search operation in the high-altitude areas of Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts. They are trying to locate militants suspected of crossing the border and making their way into the dense forests, aiming to reintroduce militancy in the Jammu region.

(With agency inputs)