Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / A day before Diwali, Delhi has the fourth worst AQI in India: See list here

A day before Diwali, Delhi has the fourth worst AQI in India: See list here

In such air quality conditions, CPCB warns that most people risk experiencing breathing discomfort from prolonged exposure to toxic air containing particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10

Pollution
Vehicles ply on road amid smog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds even though the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 273 on Wednesday, indicating a ‘poor’ level. It is projected to worsen to ‘severe’ levels by tomorrow night if residents ignore the blanket ban on the use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.
 
The 24-hour average air quality level in the national capital was 268 on Tuesday. As of 8 am, pollution levels across various monitoring stations ranged from poor to very poor, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi AQI recorded as of 8 am today:

Anand Vihar - 351
Ashok Vihar - 351 
Bawana - 317 
Burari - 292
DTU -254

More From This Section

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, set to launch projects worth Rs 280 cr

Delhi govt seizes over 19k kg of firecrackers, files 79 cases before Diwali

Mahakumbh 2025 to be 'more divine, grand' than all previous Kumbhs: UP CM

Railways renews MoU with Switzerland to boost technical cooperation

Dwarka - 275 
IGI Airport - 274 
ITO -290
Jahangirpuri - 317.
 
CPCB data covering over 250 major cities in India showed that Delhi is not alone in facing poor AQI levels. Cities such as Churu in Rajasthan, Sonipat in Haryana, and Patna in Bihar also recorded AQI levels in the 200–300 range. The 24-hour average data indicated that at least three cities had worse air quality levels than Delhi.
 
In response to the pollution crisis, several states have restricted firecracker usage for Diwali and other upcoming major festivals. These include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Maharashtra, among others.

Most polluted cities in India

According to CPCB data for the 24-hour average, the cities with the highest AQI levels are as follows:
 
Byrnihat: 276
Hajipur: 271
Sonipat: 270
Delhi: 268
Gurugram: 243
Muzaffarpur: 236
Bhiwani: 234
Ghaziabad: 231
Patna: 231
Kaithal: 227 
In these air quality conditions, CPCB warns that most people risk experiencing breathing discomfort from prolonged exposure to toxic air containing particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10, which may also lead to respiratory illness over the long term.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi, Mumbai record poor AQI levels in Oct; Kolkata remains an outlier

Delhi AQI improves slightly to 'poor' category; may turn 'severe' on Diwali

Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires; no effect on Delhi's air

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second day after brief relief

Delhi air deteriorates to 'very poor' due to calm winds, average AQI at 355

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi PollutionBS Web ReportsNew Delhitop news of the day

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story