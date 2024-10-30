A day before Diwali, Delhi has the fourth worst AQI in India: See list here

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 273 on Wednesday, indicating a ‘poor’ level. It is projected to worsen to ‘severe’ levels by tomorrow night if residents ignore the blanket ban on the use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

The 24-hour average air quality level in the national capital was 268 on Tuesday. As of 8 am, pollution levels across various monitoring stations ranged from poor to very poor, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi AQI recorded as of 8 am today: Anand Vihar - 351 Ashok Vihar - 351 Bawana - 317 Burari - 292

DTU -254

More From This Section

Dwarka - 275

IGI Airport - 274

ITO -290

Jahangirpuri - 317.

CPCB data covering over 250 major cities in India showed that Delhi is not alone in facing poor AQI levels. Cities such as Churu in Rajasthan, Sonipat in Haryana, and Patna in Bihar also recorded AQI levels in the 200–300 range. The 24-hour average data indicated that at least three cities had worse air quality levels than Delhi.

In response to the pollution crisis, several states have restricted firecracker usage for Diwali and other upcoming major festivals. These include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Maharashtra, among others.

Most polluted cities in India

According to CPCB data for the 24-hour average, the cities with the highest AQI levels are as follows:

Byrnihat: 276

Hajipur: 271

Sonipat: 270

Delhi: 268

Gurugram: 243

Muzaffarpur: 236

Bhiwani: 234

Ghaziabad: 231

Patna: 231

Kaithal: 227

In these air quality conditions, CPCB warns that most people risk experiencing breathing discomfort from prolonged exposure to toxic air containing particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10, which may also lead to respiratory illness over the long term.