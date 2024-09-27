China fumes as India names Himalayan peak after the Dalai Lama in Arunachal

China has strongly objected to the naming of a previously unclimbed peak in Arunachal Pradesh by an Indian expedition team, reiterating its claim over the region as part of southern Tibet. The peak, which was scaled by a group of Indian mountaineers, has been named “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” in honour of the sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in the region.

During a regular press briefing on Thursday evening, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the issue, stating, "Let me say more broadly that the area of Zangnan is Chinese territory, and it's illegal, and null and void for India to set up the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' in Chinese territory. This has been China's consistent position."

NIMAS successfully scales unclimbed peak in Arunachal

The Indian mountaineering team, comprising 15 members from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), successfully summited the 20,942-foot peak, located in the Gorichen range of the Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas. The expedition, led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, undertook a 15-day journey through challenging terrain.

The newly named peak, “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak,” commemorates the sixth Dalai Lama, who was born in the Mon Tawang region in 1682.

Arunachal Pradesh has frequently been a point of contention between the two nations, particularly concerning activities or developments in the border areas.





The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) is moving forward with formal procedures to have the name officially recognised.

What is the law behind naming peaks?

There is no strict universal law governing geographical names. While the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN) provides guidelines for the standardisation of names, it mainly encourages nations to establish their own naming authorities.

In both India and China, the naming of geographical features follows strict guidelines. In India, this process is overseen by the Survey of India, the national mapping and surveying organisation. Proposals to name a mountain or peak may originate from local governments, scientific expeditions, or mountaineering clubs. These names need to be approved by relevant state and central authorities to ensure they reflect cultural or geographical significance.

In China, the naming of geographical features, including mountains, is governed by the Regulations on the Management of Geographical Names. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs oversees the standardisation and management of geographical names through its Geographical Names Committee.

Dispute over Arunachal Pradesh

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as “Zangnan” or South Tibet and routinely objects to Indian leaders visiting the region. India, in response, has called China’s claims absurd and unfounded, maintaining that the state has always been and will remain an integral part of India.