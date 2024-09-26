Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Chinese nuclear-powered submarine sank earlier this year, says US

Chinese nuclear-powered submarine sank earlier this year, says US

The Chinese submarine sank at pier-side, according to a Pentagon spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The person offered no other detail about the incident

Pentagon
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Natalia Drozdiak


The Pentagon confirmed a report that a Chinese submarine sank earlier this year, and it’s unclear if the vessel was carrying nuclear fuel.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Chinese submarine sank at pier-side, according to a Pentagon spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The person offered no other detail about the incident.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Thursday that China’s newest nuclear-powered submarine sank in May or June at a shipyard in the inland city of Wuhan. The Journal cited experts as saying it was likely the sub was carrying nuclear fuel at the time.

The sinking marks a major setback for China’s military-modernization plans, including its ambitions to outmatch the US as a seagoing power. China continues to ramp up military spending — the defense budget was set to grow by 7.2% in 2024 — with a focus on building out its navy.

The Journal said China scrambled to cover up the sinking, which hadn’t been previously disclosed. On Wednesday, the Pentagon had praised China for its transparency for giving advanced notification of a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. 

More From This Section

Leader of Palestinian Authority denounces Israeli Gaza offensive at UN

Israeli govt rejects cease-fire talks and keeps up attacks on Lebanon

UNGA meet: EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in New York

DRDO-IIT Delhi partnership develops lightweight bullet-proof jackets

At least 11 people killed in Israeli strike that hit a school in Gaza


China’s naval force operates 12 nuclear-powered submarines and 48 diesel-powered submarines, the Pentagon said in an October assessment of China’s military. The country is on pace to have 65 submarines by 2025.

(Updates with US and China discussing improved communications. A previous version of this story was corrected to make clear the submarine sank inland.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Legislation to curb US investment in China is top priority, says lawmaker

China considers injecting $142 bn into major banks to support its economy

Russian, Chinese FM deem Western sanctions unacceptable during UNGA talks

China to give one-off cash handouts for poor people in rare use of aid

India pips Japan, ranks 3rd on Asia Power Index of Australia think tank

Topics :ChinaSubmarineNuclear

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story