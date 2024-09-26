DRDO-IIT Delhi partnership develops lightweight bullet-proof jackets

On orders from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established collaborative research facilities called DRDO-industry-academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoE), at premier academic institutes in the country.

These include "directed research ecosystems" that pursue collaboration among DRDO laboratories, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi).

“DIA-CoEs will pursue research both in developing cuttiedge technologies and in the areas of denied defence technologies,” says its website.

Announcing success on Wednesday, in the critical field of personal protection, the MoD said: “DRDO along with researchers of IIT Delhi has developed light weight bullet-proof jackets named ABHED (advanced ballistics for high energy defeat). The jackets have been developed at the DIA-CoE at IIT Delhi.

For decades, Indian soldiers have been taking casualties for the shortfall of bullet-proof jackets that can absorb the impact of bullets fired by terrorists and Pakistan army soldiers. That will no longer be so.

“The armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary R&D trials as per the protocols. The jackets meet the highest threat levels, and are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated [by]… the Indian Army. With minimum possible weight of 8.2 kg and 9.5 kg for different BIS Levels, these modular-design jackets having front and rear armour provide 360-degree protection,” stated an MoD release.

Describing the breakthrough, the MoD said: “These jackets have been created from polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material. The design configuration is based on characterisation of various materials at high strain rate followed by appropriate modelling and simulation in collaboration with DRDO.”

Manufacture of the bullet-proof jackets will be done by the private sector, said the MoD. “Based on the selection-criteria matrix, some Indian industries were shortlisted for transfer of technology and handholding. The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industries.”

The DRDO has already established 15 DIA-CoEs so far. The research verticals of those partnering IIT Delhi encompass the technologies of Advanced Ballistics and Protection, Advanced Electromagnetic Devices and Terahertz technologies, Brain Computer Interface and Brain Machine Intelligence, Photonic Technologies, Plasmonics, Laser and Quantum Photonics, and Smart and Intelligent Textile Technologies.

Such DIA-CoEs aim to harness and synergize the combined strength of academia, student community, research fellows, niche technology industries and DRDO scientists to provide impetus to research & innovations in identified futuristic defence technological domains.