Business Standard
Home / India News / NIMAS team scales new peak, names it after 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso

NIMAS team scales new peak, names it after 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso

An expedition team of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports scaled a previously unclimbed peak, at an altitude of 20,942 ft in the Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas

15-member NIMAS expedition team from has successfully scaled an unnamed and previously unclimbed peak which has an altitude of 20,942 feet | Photo: X/@PemaKhanduBJP

15-member NIMAS expedition team from has successfully scaled an unnamed and previously unclimbed peak which has an altitude of 20,942 feet | Photo: X/@PemaKhanduBJP

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 15-member expedition team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully scaled an unnamed and previously unclimbed peak which has an altitude of 20,942 feet. The summit, located in the Gorichen range of the Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas, has been named ‘Tsangyang Gyatso Peak’ in honour of the sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in the Mon Tawang region in 1682.

Under the leadership of Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), the team embarked on a 15-day expedition through some of the region’s most challenging terrain. The climb required the navigation of ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a three-kilometer-long glacier, making it one of the most formidable climbs in the Himalayas.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

NIMAS, headquartered in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, operates under the Ministry of Defence. The successful ascent of the peak is a significant achievement for the institute, and the team’s decision to name the summit after the sixth Dalai Lama is a tribute to his enduring influence on the Monpa community and his legacy of wisdom.

“Naming the peak after Tsangyang Gyatso is a way to honour his profound contributions to the people of the region and his place in its history,” said a defence release on Thursday.

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) has been informed of the ascent, and formal procedures are being followed to ensure that the newly named "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" is recognised on official maps.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, also lauded the team’s achievement, celebrating their contribution to adventure tourism in the region. In a message posted on social media platform X, Khandu expressed his pride in the team and the significance of their historic feat.

More From This Section

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Kavach rail safety system passes trial, set for nationwide rollout by 2030

stubble burning

This 'red entry' in Punjab has farmers fuming. Here is what it means

Navratri 2024

Navratri 2024: What are the nine forms of Maa Durga in Shardiya Navratri?

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

'No basis': Manipur govt retracts remark on Kuki militants' possible attack

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled amid heavy rains; Metro launch put off


“Huge congratulations to Team NIMAS Dirang on their historic achievement! Led by Director Ranveer Jamwal, they’ve successfully summited an untamed peak in the Gorichen Massif of the Mon Tawang region, reaching an impressive 6,383 metres! This groundbreaking feat not only showcases the spirit of adventure but also opens new horizons for exploration in Arunachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The Gorichen range, part of the larger Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas, is renowned for its challenging terrain and natural beauty. The success of the NIMAS team is expected to further boost adventure tourism in the region, offering new opportunities for climbers and explorers.

Also Read

Kami Rita Sherpa

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita climbs Mt Everest for record 30th time

Kami Rita Sherpa

Nepal's mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt. Everest for 29th time

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

LIVE news: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case

Tomato, Tomatoes

Around 15% of tomatoes go waste at the farm level, 12% at retail: Study

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts at 85,500, Nifty nears 26,100; Nifty Bank hits new peak

Topics : Dalai Lama Mountaineering Arunachal Pradesh Mountaineers BS Web Reports Himalayas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon