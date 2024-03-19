Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Coast Guard rescues eight people from sunken boat off Lakshadweep coast

Coast Guard rescues eight people from sunken boat off Lakshadweep coast

According to a statement from a Defence PRO on social media, the boat experienced a technical malfunction while on a routine inter-island voyage from Agatti island to Androth

The PRO further said following an initial medical examination, the eight persons are now being handed over to the fisheries department.(Photo credit: Photo posted on X by @DefencePROkochi)
Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
The Indian Coast Guard said on Tuesday that it has successfully rescued eight persons from a "sunken boat" in the waters off the Lakshadweep coast.

According to a statement from a Defence PRO on social media, the boat experienced a technical malfunction while on a routine inter-island voyage from Agatti island to Androth.

This malfunction caused the boat to drift, remaining untraceable for a duration of three days.

"The @IndiaCoastGuard has successfully carried out the rescue operation of 08 survivors from the sunken boat #MSVVararthaRajan (CLR 192)", the PRO said in a post on 'X'.

"As the boat had been overdue for over 72 hours, the #ICG promptly initiated an air-sea coordinated rescue operation on #18Mar24. With exceptional efficiency, all survivors of the sunken boat were swiftly located & safely rescued by the crew of #ICGSSaksham," it said.

The PRO further said following an initial medical examination, the eight persons are now being handed over to the fisheries department.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

