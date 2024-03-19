MV Ruen op: Indian Navy protected 3,440 ships, 25,000 seafarers in 16 years

Seven hijackings in three years
Back in February, the MoD had told the Lok Sabha that seven incidents of vessels being hijacked on the high seas by pirates had been reported during the past three years.
Merchant vessel (MV) Ruen was hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14 near the Yemeni island of Socotra, with the Indian Navy freeing the ship from the pirates' clutches on Saturday, March 16.
The other recent hijacking incident involved MV Lila Norfolk (January 4-5, 2024), which had a crew of 21, including 15 Indian nationals. Fishing vessel IMAN (January 28, 2024) and fishing vessel AI Naeemi (January 29, 2024), which did not have any Indian crew onboard, were also hijacked.
#IndianNavy remains committed to #MaritimeSecurity in the #IndianOceanRegion, in keeping with @PMOIndia's vision of #SAGAR. — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2024
Indian Naval warships mission deployed in the #IOR are ensuring security against all #maritime threats, keeping our seas safe for mariners of all…
(With agency inputs)
#IndianNavy remains committed to #MaritimeSecurity in the #IndianOceanRegion, in keeping with @PMOIndia's vision of #SAGAR.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2024
Indian Naval warships mission deployed in the #IOR are ensuring security against all #maritime threats, keeping our seas safe for mariners of all…