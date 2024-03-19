MV Ruen op: Indian Navy protected 3,440 ships, 25,000 seafarers in 16 years

With Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi stating on Tuesday that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy in the Indian Ocean region (IOR), Ministry of Defence (MoD) data shared in the Lok Sabha has revealed that the Indian Navy has safely escorted 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers sailing through the Gulf of Aden and around the east coast of Africa since 2008.

On February 2, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt told the Lok Sabha that the Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with other navies and maritime forces, both from the region and outside of it, to ensure maritime security.

The minister also revealed that since 2008, the Indian Navy has deployed units in the Gulf of Aden and east coast of Africa for anti-piracy patrols, adding that a total of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers have been safely escorted since then.





The MoS Defence informed the Lok Sabha that the Navy is ensuring increased presence of its ships and aerial surveillance by maritime patrol or remotely piloted aircraft in the central Arabian Sea and off the east coast of Somalia in a bid to restore maritime security in the region.

According to the MoD, information is also being exchanged with national and international maritime security agencies for early and coordinated response. The Navy is also coordinating with the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping for inputs on any Indian crew onboard merchant vessels plying in the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden or the adjoining region.

The Indian Navy is also "interrogating" fishing vessels and dhows operating in the region.

Seven hijackings in three years





Back in February, the MoD had told the Lok Sabha that seven incidents of vessels being hijacked on the high seas by pirates had been reported during the past three years.

Merchant vessel (MV) Ruen was hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14 near the Yemeni island of Socotra, with the Indian Navy freeing the ship from the pirates' clutches on Saturday, March 16.

The other recent hijacking incident involved MV Lila Norfolk (January 4-5, 2024), which had a crew of 21, including 15 Indian nationals. Fishing vessel IMAN (January 28, 2024) and fishing vessel AI Naeemi (January 29, 2024), which did not have any Indian crew onboard, were also hijacked.

#IndianNavy remains committed to #MaritimeSecurity in the #IndianOceanRegion, in keeping with @PMOIndia's vision of #SAGAR.



Indian Naval warships mission deployed in the #IOR are ensuring security against all #maritime threats, keeping our seas safe for mariners of all… — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2024

