CPI(M) calls for 'ceasefire'; ready for peace talks, says Chhattisgarh govt

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday said his government has already clarified it was ready for unconditional peace talks with Naxalites, remarks coming after the top rebel group showed willingness to declare a 'ceasefire' with preconditions.

A statement attributed to outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), which was being circulated on social media on Wednesday, set preconditions for a ceasefire, including halting anti-Naxal operations and stopping setting up of new camps of security forces. The banned group, which has been facing depletion in its ranks following heavy casualties in frequent encounters with security forces, has asked Central and state governments to create a conducive environment for peace talks. The statement dated March 28, 2025 purportedly issued by Abhay, a spokesperson of the Central Committee of Maoists, surfaced two days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh. Reacting to the purported Maoists' statement, Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, said the government has already clarified it was ready for unconditional peace talks with Naxalites and has introduced an attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy for cadres who quit the armed movement. "They (Naxalites) have earlier also spoken about it (peace talks), but had put several terms and conditions. Maoists had presented conditions like security forces should remain inside camps for six months and no new camps of security forces should be set up. "All such demands do not make any sense and cannot be considered. Now, they have said in their letter (statement) that they will declare a ceasefire. There is no issue of a ceasefire. I cannot understand how dialogue will take place with such terminology," the Deputy CM said. Naxalites should shun violence and join the national mainstream, Sharma insisted. "I have already said and saying it again that state and central governments do not want to fire a single bullet and the rehabilitation policy has been brought for this very reason. So many people have surrendered. They are being given the benefits of the policy. We want Naxalites to shun violence and join the mainstream and live a happy life," he maintained. The deputy CM emphasised on all-round development of the state's Bastar region, where Left-wing extremists are active. "We want the menace to end and development to take place in every village of Bastar region," Sharma insisted and asked Naxals to send a representative if they are serious about holding peace talks with the government. "They say if the government does not expand camps of security forces then they will declare a ceasefire. Is there a situation of war? If they really want peace talks without any condition then the government is ready a hundred times. If you (Naxal) want peace talks then you should send a person or form a committee. Then it will definitely take place," he asserted. Queried whether the government will form a committee for peace talks with the outlaws, Sharma pointed out that the state administration had formed such panels in the past, but will not do the same now. The Maoists' press note, originally released in Telugu, said the Centre and the government of the state (facing the menace of Naxal violence) have jointly launched an operation 'Kagar' against what they call a "revolutionary movement". The central and state governments have intensified counter-insurgency operations, particularly in Chhattisgarh, and more than 400 Maoists have been killed in the last 15 months, it said. The statement also alleged that several civilians have been unlawfully detained. "We are always ready for peace talks in the interest of people. Therefore, we are asking central and state governments to create a positive atmosphere for peace talks. The government should halt the killings being done in the name of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra (Gadchiroli), Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and stop the establishment of new camps of armed forces. If central and state governments respond positively to these offers, we will immediately declare a ceasefire," it said. Maoists also appealed to intellectuals, human rights organizations, journalists, students, tribals and environmental activists to pressure the government into initiating peace talks and run a nationwide campaign to push for negotiations.