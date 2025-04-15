Datanomics: A helping hand to its neighbours in times of disaster

India, once again, earned plaudits for being the first responder in the neighbourhood and a reliable partner to the Global South for humanitarian needs by delivering disaster-relief aid to Myanmar after a catastrophic earthquake of 7.7 magnitude rocked the country two weeks ago. Myanmar is still witnessing tremors of relatively minor intensity after the major earthquake wreaked havoc.

Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Myanmar, praised India's rapid deployment of resources, delivering over 1,000 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and field hospital support, within days of the disaster.

In this backdrop, it is an opportune moment to look at the quantum of aid provided by India to its neighbours in this century. India gives lesser aid than other global powers Country Grant Aid (2022) (USD billions) GDP (2022) (USD billions) Aid as % of GDP India 0.667 3386 0.01 China 3.178 18100 0.02 Australia 3.088 1702 0.18 Japan 21.007 4233 0.5 USA 56.612 25464 0.22 Germany 37.919 4075 0.93 France 17.596 2784 0.63 UK 16.775 3071 0.54 Country-wise share of aid out of GDP Source: ORF Note: India’s grant aid figures don't include aid to multilateral bodies while other countries’ do. Data is for the year 2022. According to an official response by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India’s aid for disaster relief increased from Rs 1.6 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 41.18 crore in 2023-24. In the current financial year, the figure stood at Rs 27.88 crore till January 2025.Country-wise share of aid out of GDPSource: ORFNote: India’s grant aid figures don't include aid to multilateral bodies while other countries’ do. Data is for the year 2022.

However, India’s generosity is still trumped by some other countries such as the United States and Japan. According to a background paper by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America, India’s aid as a share of gross domestic product was 0.01 per cent in 2022. The United States of America and Japan had figures of 0.22 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively in 2022. China’s number was just a shade above India at 0.02 per cent. In this century (2000–2024), Bhutan was the biggest beneficiary of grants provided by India, receiving $8.3 billion. Afghanistan and Nepal were a distant second and third, with grants worth $1.19 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. Bangladesh and Myanmar received the least amount of funds from India among its neighbouring countries.