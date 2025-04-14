DRDO tests futuristic 'Star Wars' laser weapon: Here's what it can do

India has successfully conducted its first trial of a high-powered laser weapon, MK-II(A), using directed energy to neutralise an aerial target. The laser-based system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was used to shoot down a drone, marking a major milestone in futuristic defence capabilities.

The advanced system tracked a drone mid-flight, locked on to the target, and deployed a high-energy laser beam to destroy it. Designed and developed indigenously, this Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) represents a breakthrough for the Indian armed forces, especially in an era where drone warfare is gaining prominence — as seen in ongoing global conflicts such as the war in Ukraine.

Field demonstration at Kurnool

The trial was conducted at the National Open Air Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The platform was created by DRDO’s Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) in Hyderabad, with collaborative support from other DRDO labs including LRDE, IRDE, DLRL, Indian academic institutions, and private industry partners.

In a statement on X, DRDO highlighted the achievement: "CHESS DRDO conducted a successful field demonstration of the Land version of Vehicle mounted Laser Directed Weapon(DEW) MK-II(A) at Kurnool today. It defeated the fixed wing UAV and Swarm Drones successfully causing structural damage and disabled the surveillance sensors. With this successful trial, the country has joined the exclusive club of the Global powers who possess the high power Laser DEW System."

How does Mk-II(A) DEW work?

During the field test, the Mk-II(A) laser system engaged long-range fixed-wing drones, disrupted coordinated drone attacks, and disabled enemy surveillance devices such as sensors and antennae. The laser weapon’s ability to deliver precision, speed, and lethality in seconds makes it one of the most effective counter-drone systems developed so far.

Once a threat is detected via radar or its electro-optic (EO) sensors, the laser-DEW system can lock on and strike at the speed of light. Its high-intensity laser beam can cause structural failure in drones, or more catastrophic results if it hits explosive components.

Directed energy weapons like this offer significant advantages over traditional defence systems. They reduce dependence on costly ammunition, limit collateral damage, and are particularly suited to countering low-cost drone swarms — an increasingly common threat. As militaries worldwide look for efficient and cost-effective countermeasures, DEWs are poised to become a cornerstone of next-generation defence strategies.

Also Read

Joining the global elite in laser weaponry

With this successful demonstration, India joins a select group of countries that possess such high-powered laser DEW systems. According to DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat, only a handful of nations currently have this capability. "As far as I know, it is the United States, Russia and China that have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system," he told news agency ANI.

A step toward ‘Star Wars’ technology

Dr Kamat emphasised that this achievement is only the beginning, as DRDO is actively developing a suite of high-energy weapons.

"This is just the beginning of the journey... We are also working on other high energy systems like high energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulse. So we are working on a number of technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies," he said.

(With agency inputs)