Deaths of 23 Hindus, 152 attacks on temples in B'desh cited since Aug: Govt

Since August, reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, the government said on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha also said "during the last two months (November 26, 2024 till January 25, 2025), 76 cases of incidents of attacks against Hindus have been reported in Bangladesh".

The government was asked about the details of cases of harassment caused to Hindus in Bangladesh reported during the last two months; the number of Hindu people who have been injured or died along with the number of attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

"Since August reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh," he said in his response.

The Government of India has taken note of the incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and shared its concerns with the government of Bangladesh, the minister said.

"India's expectations regarding the protection of Hindus and other minorities were reiterated during the visit of the foreign secretary to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024," he added.

Also Read

On December 10, 2024, the government of Bangladesh announced in a press briefing that 70 people had been arrested in 88 cases related to attacks against minorities in Bangladesh; police investigations subsequently verified 1,254 incidents, the government said.

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh. The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to minorities closely," Singh said.

In response to a separate query, he said, as per available information, out of the 127 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, the services of 97 individuals have been discontinued.

"Out of the 12 Indian nationals who have been reported to have lost their lives, the mortal remains of seven individuals have been received in India. In two other such instances, cremation was carried out in Russia as per the wishes of the respective families. The government remains in touch with Russian authorities for confirmation/ verification of the three remaining cases of reported deaths," he said.