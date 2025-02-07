Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi to meet President Trump on two-day working visit to US from Feb 12

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship

Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump, the external affairs ministry Friday announced.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship.

Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will also visit Cadarache, the site of International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri said.

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUS India relations

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

