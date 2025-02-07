Paris AI Summit: PM to push for equitable access, bridging digital divide

India aims to reduce the inevitable technology gap that emerges with the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and will focus on its inclusive use during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to France next week for the AI Action Summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday. After his three-day visit to France beginning February 10, the PM will travel to the United States for two days to hold bilateral meetings with President Donald Trump, Misri confirmed. A leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the Paris Summit, which will be co-chaired by Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 11, Misri told reporters at a special briefing. The summit, the third in as many years, builds on initial global efforts to establish scientific foundations, solutions, and standards for more sustainable AI. A leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the Paris Summit, which will be co-chaired by Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 11, Misri told reporters at a special briefing. The summit, the third in as many years, builds on initial global efforts to establish scientific foundations, solutions, and standards for more sustainable AI.

"India is interested in AI applications that are designed, developed, deployed, and used in a safe, humane, responsible, and trustworthy manner. There are issues related to the inclusive use and application of AI, and the inevitable technology gap we expect these developments to create. It is our effort to try and minimise this gap as much as possible," Misri said.

Both leaders will also address the India-France CEO forum featuring tech leaders and hold bilateral meetings. On February 12, Modi will visit a memorial honouring Indian soldiers martyred in the First World War in France and inaugurate India’s new consulate in Marseille, the second-largest city in France. The PM will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France. This international nuclear fusion research and engineering megaproject aims to create energy through a fusion process similar to that of the Sun.

The PM's visit to the US on February 12-13 will include bilateral meetings between the leaders three weeks after Trump began his second term in the White House. The visit is expected to conclude with a joint statement. The meetings will focus heavily on trade and tariffs. New Delhi is in a wait-and-watch mode as US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10 per cent levy on Chinese imports.

Senior US administration officials are expected to meet Modi, who will also engage with members of the Indian diaspora, Misri said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the US in January, meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Quad counterparts.

US deportations

As many as 487 presumed Indian citizens illegally present in the US have been served final deportation orders by the Trump administration, and India is verifying their citizenship, Misri said. Of these, the US has provided identifying details of 298 individuals.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, marking the first batch of Indian deportees. "We have sought details about potential returnees from the US. We have been informed there are up to 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders issued by US authorities. Identifying details have been provided for 298 individuals, and we are verifying their status," Misri said.

The Ministry did not specify how many similar flights are expected in the coming days or the total number of Indians illegally in the US who may face deportation. India is working to identify whether those selected for deportation by the US are bona fide Indian citizens. "We are working with the information provided and verifying the details," Misri added.

While it is difficult to give an exact number, more flights are expected if the number of identified Indians increases, he indicated. Between October 2023 and September 2024, US authorities apprehended 90,415 Indians attempting to enter the country illegally. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deported over 1,100 Indian nationals via flights during that period. DHS estimates there were 220,000 unauthorised Indian immigrants in the US as of 2022, part of the 13.3 million undocumented population nationwide.

Responding to concerns over the handcuffing of Indians on the flight, Misri said the standard operating procedures followed by the US regarding the detention of illegal immigrants on return flights have remained unchanged since 2012. The deportation process from the US has been ongoing since before 2009, and India remains in contact with US officials to ensure potential Indian citizens are deported safely and with dignity. Meanwhile, the government is focused on dismantling the ecosystem enabling illegal migration by criminal networks targeting vulnerable individuals.

However, the latest flight was different, as it was termed a 'national security operation' by the US and conducted using a US military plane. "India will consider any feasible alternatives," Misri added.