Panel formed to review Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020: Defence ministry

A committee led by the Director General (Acquisition) has been established to conduct detailed deliberations with stakeholders for a full review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, the Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.

The objective of the review is to enhance the pace of armed forces modernisation and meet national security requirements more efficiently, while also aligning the acquisition framework with central government policies supporting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Aligning DAP with Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India

The ministry noted that the review aligns with the government’s broader goal of achieving Aatmanirbharta and promoting the Make in India initiative. Originally launched in September 2020 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , DAP 2020 was intended to bolster India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and position the country as a global production hub.

Following the declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms,’ the defence ministry initiated this “comprehensive review” to reflect current government priorities. Committee structure and leadership The newly formed committee includes senior defence ministry officials, industry stakeholders, and representatives from academia. Former DG (Acquisition) and retired IAS officer Apurva Chandra has been appointed as Principal Advisor to the committee. The committee has already begun consultations and has invited stakeholder suggestions by 5 July. Objectives of the review The review aims to: Support Aatmanirbharta by promoting indigenous technology and locally designed systems Foster Make in India through manufacturing partnerships, joint ventures, and technology transfers

Attract foreign OEMs by aligning procedures with FDI norms Establish India as a hub for global defence manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) The revised framework is expected to support defence start-ups, innovators, and private players to integrate local technologies and strengthen India’s R&D ecosystem. Feedback sought on key reforms The ministry has sought public input on areas including: Procedural streamlining and ease of doing business Trial and post-contract protocols Fast-track acquisitions Categorisation improvements Adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence Language clarity and procedural transparency in the DAP