Trump makes U-turn, says 2 leaders of India-Pak 'decided' to stop conflict

US President Donald Trump, for the first time, claimed that "two very smart leaders of India and Pakistan" decided not to continue a war that could have turned nuclear.

"Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan – I love Pakistan – I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the Indian side, and others. And they were going at it; they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped," Trump told reporters after meeting Munir. According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, Munir's meeting with the US President was fixed after the Pak Army chief called for a Nobel Prize for Trump for "stopping the India-Pakistan conflict". The meeting between Trump and Munir was also the first time that the US President hosted a powerful head of Pakistan's army.

Trump's phone call with PM Modi Before meeting Munir, Trump had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. During the call, PM Modi reiterated that India does not and will not accept any form of mediation in its bilateral matters with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement. According to Misri, Trump also asked PM Modi if he could stop by the US on his way back from Canada; however, PM Modi declined the offer, citing his prior commitments. The two leaders were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. However, the meeting could not happen as Trump had to leave the summit early amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.