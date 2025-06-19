Trump makes U-turn, says 2 leaders of India-Pak 'decided' to stop conflict

US President Donald Trump, for the first time, claimed that "two very smart leaders of India and Pakistan" decided not to continue a war that could have turned nuclear.
This is the first time Trump did not credit himself for stopping the hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He made these remarks while speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office after hosting Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday (local time).
"Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan – I love Pakistan – I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the Indian side, and others. And they were going at it; they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped," Trump told reporters after meeting Munir.
According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, Munir's meeting with the US President was fixed after the Pak Army chief called for a Nobel Prize for Trump for "stopping the India-Pakistan conflict". The meeting between Trump and Munir was also the first time that the US President hosted a powerful head of Pakistan's army.
During the call, PM Modi reiterated that India does not and will not accept any form of mediation in its bilateral matters with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement.
According to Misri, Trump also asked PM Modi if he could stop by the US on his way back from Canada; however, PM Modi declined the offer, citing his prior commitments.
The two leaders were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. However, the meeting could not happen as Trump had to leave the summit early amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
India, on the other hand, maintains that Operation Sindoor, under which the cross-border strikes were launched at terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, remains active. (with inputs from agencies)
