Danish PM Frederiksen backs early India-EU FTA in call with PM Modi

On Tuesday, in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark’s strong support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA).

According to a government statement, Modi received a call from Frederiksen during which the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development.

The leaders also discussed issues of regional and global importance. Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.