Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft, 9 naval vessels operating near territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan
China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle. Image: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported the detection of 26 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating until 6 am near the territory.

According to the Ministry, 23 out of the 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Sharing details on social media X, the Ministry wrote, "26 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

A day earlier, the Ministry recorded the presence of 27 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and six official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said these were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8). It further stated that 26 out of the 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"27 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and six official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in its post.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry recorded the presence of 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drills

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

