Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft, 9 naval vessels operating near territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported the detection of 26 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating until 6 am near the territory.

According to the Ministry, 23 out of the 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Sharing details on social media X, the Ministry wrote, "26 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

A day earlier, the Ministry recorded the presence of 27 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and six official ships operating around its territory. Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said these were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8). It further stated that 26 out of the 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "27 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and six official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in its post.