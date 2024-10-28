Detained 100 suspected militants in raid on Gaza hospital, says Israel

Israel's military said it detained 100 suspected Hamas militants in a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza over the weekend.

Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya on Friday, detaining 44 male staff, according to the World Health Organisation. Palestinian medical officials said the hospital, which was treating some 200 patients, was heavily damaged in the raid.

Israel has raided several hospitals in Gaza over the course of the yearlong war, saying Hamas and other militants use them for military purposes. Palestinian medical officials deny those allegations and accuse the military of recklessly endangering civilians.

The Israeli military has called on Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza, where it has been waging a large offensive for more than three weeks. The UN said earlier this month at least 400,000 people are still in northern Gaza and hunger is rampant as the amount of humanitarian aid reaching the north has plummeted over the past month.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians, but say more than a half were women and children. The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023, blew holes in Israel's security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people mostly civilians and abducting 250 others.

Lebanon's Health Ministry says the total toll over the past year there is over 2,600 killed and 12,200 wounded. The fighting in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes, including more than 400,000 children, according to the United Nations children's agency. Israeli strikes have killed much of Hezbollah's top leadership since fighting ramped up in September.

Here's the latest: Oil prices fall sharply Global oil prices are falling sharply Monday after a retaliatory strike by Israel over the weekend targeted Iranian military sites rather than its energy infrastructure as had been feared.

Prices for crude spiked globally on October 2 after Iran fired nearly 200 missiles into Israel, part of a series of rapidly escalating attacks between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatened to push the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.

Iran is the world's seventh largest oil producer, but if the conflict in the Middle East were to spread, it could drag in some of the world's largest energy producers. The United States is the world's largest producer of crude.

On Monday, the price of benchmark US crude and Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbled 6 per cent.

The Israeli military said its aircraft targeted facilities that Iran used to make the missiles fired at Israel as well as surface-to-air missile sites. There was no indication that Iran's oil or nuclear sites were hit.

Lavrov says Russia doing all it can' to prevent escalation MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Moscow has been doing all it can to prevent the further escalation after Israeli strikes on Iran.

Lavrov said that we are doing everything possible to help end the escalation and defuse the situation.

Of course, Israel's strikes on Iran, which are presented as a response and that now the response has happened, we are even, no actions needed, is an uneasy situation, he said. But we hope that the (UN) Security Council will be able somehow to help calm the situation.

He noted that at this stage, the worst-case scenario has been avoided for now, but added that there are someone who want to heat the flame up to the extent when the US get involved.

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with regulations, said there was heavy fighting around Kamal Adwan Hospital, though not inside it, and that weapons were found inside the facility.

The official said medical staff were detained and searched because some of the militants had disguised themselves as medics. The official said the military had helped international organisations relocate 88 patients and medical staff to other hospitals in the weeks leading up to the raid, and that during the raid itself, troops had brought 30,000 liters of fuel and medical supplies from international organizations to help keep the facility running.

The Israeli military has called on Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza, where it has been waging a large offensive for more than three weeks.

The UN said earlier this month at least 400,000 people are still in northern Gaza and hunger is rampant as the amount of humanitarian aid reaching the north has plummeted over the past month.

Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard calls Israeli attack 'illegitimate and illegal' DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard made his first public comments Monday after Israel's weekend attack on the country.

Gen. Hossein Salami, in a condolence message to Iran's regular military, called Israel's strike illegitimate and illegal. Four soldiers in Iran's air defense network were killed in the attack on Saturday, as was one civilian, Iranian state media say.

The attack was a sign of miscalculation and the inability of Israel on the battlefield with Iranian-backed militants particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.

The bitter consequences will be beyond the imagination of the occupiers, Salami added, referring to Israel.

Iraq submits protest to UN saying Israel violated its airspace in Iran attack BAGHDAD, Iraq Iraq has submitted a memorandum of protest to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the UN Security Council saying Israel violated its airspace in carrying out its attack on Iran over the weekend, the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement.

The statement said that Israeli aggressor aircraft violated Iraq's airspace and sovereignty and used Iraqi airspace to carry out the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26.

It added that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had directed Iraq's foreign minister to discuss the matter with the United States. The two countries recently reached an agreement to begin winding down the mission of a US-led coalition formed to fight the Islamic State militant group and to withdraw many of the US troops who remain in the country.

On Sunday, the Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah issued a statement accusing the US of coordinating with Israel to use Iraqi airspace to launch the attack on Iran and threatening retaliation against U.S. forces.