X suspends account on behalf of Iran's supreme leader for violating rules

The move came after Israel openly attacked Iran for the first time this weekend. Khamenei said in a speech on Sunday that Israel's strikes in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack this month

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah
Iran says a civilian was killed in Israel's attack. (Photo: PTI)
AP Jerusalem
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
The social platform X has suspended a new account on behalf of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that posted messages in Hebrew.

The account was suspended early Monday with a brief note appended to it saying: X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.

It wasn't immediately clear what the violation was. The Elon Musk-owned social media company did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The move came after Israel openly attacked Iran for the first time this weekend. Khamenei said in a speech on Sunday that Israel's strikes in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack this month should not be exaggerated nor downplayed, while stopping short of calling for retaliation.

The X account opened Sunday with a message in Hebrew reading: In the name of God, the most merciful, a standard Islamic greeting.

Khamenei's office has maintained multiple accounts for the 85-year-old supreme leader on X for years and has sent messages in a variety of languages in the past.

A second message corresponded to a speech Khamenei gave on Sunday and was sent on his English account as: Zionists are making a miscalculation with respect to Iran. They don't know Iran. They still haven't been able to correctly understand the power, initiative, and determination of the Iranian people. The message referred to Israel's attack Saturday on Iran.

This isn't the first time Khamenei has seen a suspension or removal from social media. In February, Meta removed Facebook and Instagram accounts for the supreme leader over his support of the militant group Hamas after its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Social media platforms like X and Facebook have been blocked in Iran for years, requiring Iranians to use virtual private networks to access them.

Here's the latest:  UN Security Council schedules emergency meeting at Iran's request  UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Monday afternoon at Iran's request on Israel's air strikes against the country.

Switzerland, which holds the council's rotating presidency, announced the meeting on Sunday and said the Iranian request was supported by Russia, China and Algeria, the Arab representative on the council.

Iranian president vows to respond appropriately' to Israeli strikes  TEHRAN, Iran Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country will respond to Israel appropriately", after Israel openly attacked Iranian military sites for the first time this weekend.

We are not seeking war, but we will defend the rights of our nation and country and will respond appropriately to the Zionist regime's aggression, Pezeshkian was quoted by state TV on Sunday as saying.

Pezeshkian also said the US had promised Iran to stop the war in Gaza and Lebanon if Iran restrained. They had promised to end the war in response to our restraint, but they did not keep their word, he said.

The Iranian president also warned tensions will escalate if Israel's aggression continues, adding, We know that the United States is encouraging Israel to commit these atrocities.

Iran says a civilian was killed in Israel's attack.  DUBAI Iran announced on Sunday that a civilian had been killed in Israel's attack on the country, without offering any details on the circumstances of his death.

The state-run IRNA news agency identified the dead man as Allahverdi Rahimpour and said he lived in a suburban area of southwestern Tehran.

While offering no details on what he was doing or where he was killed, IRNA made a point to say he was not a member of Iran's armed forces.

Iran has offered few details on the attack and the damage caused by them so far.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

