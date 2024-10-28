Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / World looking at India with new hope, discussing prospects it presents: PM

World looking at India with new hope, discussing prospects it presents: PM

PM said countries that participated in the recent Brics summit (held in the Russian city of Kazan) expressed their eagerness to join hands with India and become partners in its development journey

Modi, Narendra Modi
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi. | Source: PTI
Press Trust of India Amreli
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday the world is now listening to India with rapt attention and seriousness, and everyone is looking at the country with new hope and discussing the vast possibilities it presents in different fields.

Addressing a gathering at Lathi in Amreli district of Gujarat after launching development projects worth Rs 4,800 crore, he said countries that participated in the recent Brics summit (held in the Russian city of Kazan) expressed their eagerness to join hands with India and become partners in its development journey.  German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during his visit to New Delhi last week, announced that his country will issue visas to 90,000 Indians every year, and it is now up to the country's youth to develop skills for the same, said Modi. "As we continue to develop, India's pride and influence on the world stage is increasing. The whole world is looking at India with new hope, and a new vision. People have started recognizing India's potential. Today, the whole world listens to India seriously and attentively, and everyone discusses the possibilities present within India," the PM affirmed.  "Every country is asking about the possibility of investment in India," he told the gathering. Modi said when a dairy cooperative was started in Amreli district in 2007, there were only 25 villages associated with it, but now that number has grown to 700. Ports of Amreli district will be developed under the central government's port-led growth initiative, he emphasised.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Gujarat's work in field of water management has set an example in the country, says PM Modi

PM Modi to launch health projects, distribute 51,000 appointment letters

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal extension and drone service on Oct 29

Indians lose over Rs 120 cr in digital arrest frauds; PM Modi cautions risk

Visit of PM Sanchez brings new energy in India-Spain relations: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiBRICS SummitGujarat

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story