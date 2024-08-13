Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Security tightened in Kashmir for I-Day celebrations amid terrorist attacks

Security tightened in Kashmir for I-Day celebrations amid terrorist attacks

Birdi said the adversary will try to carry out subversive activity but the security grid also prepares a calibrated plan to ensure that inimical elements do not succeed

Security forces, police
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri said the enthusiasm among the general populace was high ahead of the Independence Day celebrations | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adequate security arrangements have been made in Kashmir to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations, with a multi-tier security set put in place at the venue of the main function here.

A full dress rehearsal was held on Tuesday at the Bakshi Stadium where Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi took the salute at the march past.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the parade.

"We have made foolproof security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations. We keep all possibilities in mind while drafting a security plan to ensure that everything remains peaceful," Birdi told reporters here after the full dress rehearsal.

The IGP said a multi-tier security set has been put in place at Bakshi stadium, the venue of main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir, while regulatory barricades have been established at several places as part of the security drill.

Birdi said the adversary will try to carry out subversive activity but the security grid also prepares a calibrated plan to ensure that inimical elements do not succeed.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri said the enthusiasm among the general populace was high ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

Will put demolition drive on hold till Aug 16 in Bhalswa colony: MCD to HC

'Wrong to expect democracy from LG': Manish Sisodia on flag hoisting row

'Bail is rule, jail exception' for offences even under special statutes: SC

Isro reschedules launch of EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite to August 16

"There is no need for special permission to witness the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium. Everyone is welcome and the entry is free," Bhiduri said.

After the parade, artists and school kids performed at a cultural programme highlighting the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Some people unable to digest India's fast pace of development: VP Dhankhar

Elected min should hoist tricolour, politics over it unfortunate: Sisodia

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road closures on I-Day. Details

CM Kejriwal cannot direct Atishi to hoist national flag on Aug 15: GAD

Independence Day 2024: How to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate?

Topics :Independence DayKashmirJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story