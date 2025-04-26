India, Pakistan 'will figure it out', says Trump amid rising tensions

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has said that the two countries ‘will figure it out’ between themselves one way or the other.

Trump said he is very close to both India and Pakistan, and the two countries have been fighting for Kashmir for over 1,000 years.

“I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That (Pahalgam terrorist attack) was a bad one. There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years,” US President Donald Trump said.

Trump further showed his trust in the leadership of the two countries, and said, “It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been.”

While speaking to the reporters aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump was asked about the worsening situation in India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, some terrorists targeted unsuspecting tourists, killing 26 and injuring many others in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir’s so-called ‘mini Switzerland.’ The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tensions soar after deadly Pahalgam terror attack

Relations between the two South Asian countries have deteriorated in the days following the Pahalgam terror attack. India has taken many measures after the attack, including setting a deadline of 48 hours for all the Pakistani nationals to exit the country. It has also set aside a historic and critical water sharing pact, the ‘Indus Waters Treaty’ of 1960.

Pakistan called the water treaty suspension as an ‘act of water warfare’ and then paused all the bilateral agreements including the ‘Simla agreement’ of 1972 and closed its airspace to Indian airlines.