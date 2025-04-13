India, Nepal to boost border infra, data sharing to curb smuggling

In a bid to combat illicit trade, India and Nepal, during their 21st Director-General Level Talks on Customs Cooperation held in Kathmandu, discussed the need to curb trans-border criminal activities and the smuggling of prohibited or restricted goods such as e-cigarettes, e-lighters, certain varieties of garlic, and other commercial frauds involving sensitive consignments.

ALSO READ: India, Nepal ink 10 MoUs worth NRs 625 million for development projects “It was acknowledged that smuggling of goods is a common challenge, and both sides looked forward to enhanced cooperation to prevent smuggling across the borders through active engagement and intelligence exchange. Both nations agreed to take necessary steps to control unauthorised trade and work in tandem,” the government release said.

The agenda included a review of the Memorandum of Understanding on Pre-arrival Exchange of Customs Data and the Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES). Both sides also discussed finalising the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) and facilitating the movement of transit cargo through the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS).

Recognising that effective border management is essential in combating smuggling, discussions also focused on upgrading border infrastructure and implementing automation and digitisation in transit procedures. Capacity-building programmes for customs officials were also emphasised, with the Nepali delegation expressing gratitude for India’s continued support in this area.

Nepal is a priority partner for India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. India accounts for two-thirds of Nepal’s exports and is its largest trading partner. The bilateral talks on customs cooperation serve as an important platform to facilitate legitimate trade and deter illicit activity along the border in an increasingly interconnected world.