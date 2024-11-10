DRDO set to test over 1,000 km strike range anti-ship ballistic missile

At a time when defence forces are looking at creating a rocket force, India is all set to soon test fire a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile which would be able to hit moving warships or aircraft carriers at distances of over 1,000 kms.

The ballistic missile is expected to be tested in the next few days by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, defence sources told ANI.

The anti-ship ballistic missile would be capable of being launched from both warships and shore-based locations, the sources said.

The missile system is being developed for the Indian Navy and would give it the capability to take out enemy vessels from a long-range, the sources said.

Indian forces have been increasing the number of ballistic missiles in their inventory with Pralay ballistic missiles being ordered by both Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The numbers are going to be gradually increased with the induction of short and medium-range missiles in the three services which would give them the capability to sustain long-term conflicts.

In recent times, there has been a large-scale use of ballistic missiles in conflicts where even non-state actors have been seen firing hundreds of ballistic missiles on enemy locations in just one night.

The Indian forces have been in conflict with China in northern borders which has a huge rocket force and which has a huge inventory of such long-range weapons in conventional or non-nuclear roles.

Indian forces have held detailed discussions on the need for the creation of such an organisation with a large size inventory to meet all security challenges.