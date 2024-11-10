Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO set to test over 1,000 km strike range anti-ship ballistic missile

DRDO set to test over 1,000 km strike range anti-ship ballistic missile

The ballistic missile is expected to be tested in the next few days by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, defence sources told ANI

Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile
Photo Credit: PIB
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 8:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At a time when defence forces are looking at creating a rocket force, India is all set to soon test fire a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile which would be able to hit moving warships or aircraft carriers at distances of over 1,000 kms.

The ballistic missile is expected to be tested in the next few days by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, defence sources told ANI.

The anti-ship ballistic missile would be capable of being launched from both warships and shore-based locations, the sources said.

The missile system is being developed for the Indian Navy and would give it the capability to take out enemy vessels from a long-range, the sources said.

Indian forces have been increasing the number of ballistic missiles in their inventory with Pralay ballistic missiles being ordered by both Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The numbers are going to be gradually increased with the induction of short and medium-range missiles in the three services which would give them the capability to sustain long-term conflicts.

More From This Section

Army JCO killed, 3 soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K

Terrorist Dalla arrested by Canadian police after shooting incident: Report

COP29: India to focus on climate finance, protecting vulnerable communities

Russia's First Dy PM to visit India for discussing economic cooperation

Brampton Hindu temple attack: Police arrest one more person for violence

In recent times, there has been a large-scale use of ballistic missiles in conflicts where even non-state actors have been seen firing hundreds of ballistic missiles on enemy locations in just one night.

The Indian forces have been in conflict with China in northern borders which has a huge rocket force and which has a huge inventory of such long-range weapons in conventional or non-nuclear roles.

Indian forces have held detailed discussions on the need for the creation of such an organisation with a large size inventory to meet all security challenges.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US bolsters Mideast presence with missiles to promote de-escalation

First time in 44 years, China sends a nuclear message to US. Details here

US believes Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukraine wants less US caution on weapons amid escalating fight with Russia

US, S Korea begin military drills, N Korea says invasion rehearsal

Topics :DRDOballistic missiles

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story