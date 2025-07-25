Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence Ministry successfully tests UAV-launched missile ULPGM-V3

Defence Ministry successfully tests UAV-launched missile ULPGM-V3

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says the UAV platform is a major boost to India's military capability and indigenous research and development

ULPGM V3 drone
DRDO successfully carried out flight trials of UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) V3
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) V3, a next-generation munition designed for use with unmanned aerial systems. The trials were conducted this week at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the news through a post on X on Friday, calling it “a major boost to India’s defence capabilities”. He congratulated DRDO and its industry partners — including defence PSUs, MSMEs, and start-ups — for their role in the system’s development.
 
 

What is the ULPGM-V3?

The ULPGM V3 is part of a new class of air-to-ground missiles intended for precision strikes from drones. Also referred to as ULM-ER (Unmanned Launched Munition – Extended Range), the missile was first showcased at the Aero India 2025 air show held in Bengaluru from February 10–14.
 
According to DRDO and defence publication Janes, the V3 variant features a passive homing system using an imaging infrared (IR) seeker, enabling “fire-and-forget” targeting both day and night.
 
The 12.5 kg missile is powered by a small dual-thrust solid propulsion system, giving it an operational range of up to 4 km during daytime and 2.5 km at night, with communication supported by a two-way datalink. The munition can carry multiple types of warheads and is capable of engaging both static and moving targets with high precision.
 
This version marks a significant upgrade over earlier iterations, V1 and V2, in both capability and range. Improvements include seeker technology, guidance systems, and overall performance.
 
DRDO has led the design and development of the system, while Adani Defence and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) are serving as key manufacturing partners.
 
A DRDO-secured hexacopter UAV was used as the launch platform during the recent flight trials.
 

India accelerates domestic defence output

The trials come amid a wider push by the Indian Army to accelerate domestic defence capability through live demonstrations of new technologies. Between May and July 2025, capacity development exercises have been underway at Pokhran, Babina, and Joshimath, with air defence trials also scheduled in Agra and Gopalpur. These involve near-combat scenarios and feature systems like loitering munitions, runway-independent drones, counter-UAS platforms, and next-generation infrared missile systems.
 
The successful ULPGM V3 trial marks a clear step forward in the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ defence production initiatives.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

