Indian mission in Thailand issues travel advisory amidst ongoing unrest

Clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia along the border between their countries on Thursday

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear
The conflict has triggered a wave of nationalist sentiment and retaliatory measures across Thailand, Cambodia
Press Trust of India Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
The Indian embassy in Thailand on Friday issued an advisory for its nationals in the country, urging them to avoid travelling to seven provinces amid ongoing unrest along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia along the border between their countries on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, according to the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

"In view of the situation near Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom," the Indian embassy said in an X post.

Attaching a post by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, it said that the places mentioned "are not recommended" for travelling.

The tourism authority said that "several attractions" in Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces are not recommended for visiting.

Topics :ASEANThailandMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

